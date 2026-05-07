Work set to begin on $76 million Ware Road expansion project

A $76 million road expansion project is set to bring years of construction and traffic changes to Ware Road, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The project will expand Ware Road from two lanes to six lanes between Monte Cristo Road and Mile 5 Road. The work is split into two phases.

Phase one is set to begin later this month and covers nearly three miles from Monte Cristo Road to Highway 107 and costs an estimated $37 million. Phase two covers about 2.5 miles from Highway 107 to Mile 5 Road and costs an estimated $39 million.

TxDOT is using state and federal funds to pay for the project. The work will also include improvements to move rainwater during storms, new sidewalks, and additional space for people walking or riding bikes.

Officials said a study showed the project was a necessity, not just a want.

"There was a seven-year traffic study that was done, and it was determined at that point that the number of crashes out here exceeded the state average," TxDOT spokesperson Ray Pedraza said.

Drivers should expect traffic to shift into different parts of the road and some lanes to temporarily close while crews work through each section. The road is expected to stay open throughout the project.

The first section should be finished by December 2029.

Click here for more details on the expansion project.

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