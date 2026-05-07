Mercedes library building outdoor learning space for families

The Dr. Hector P. Garcia Memorial Library in Mercedes is building an outdoor learning space for families.

The space will include native plants, a chalkboard, and a water play area. It was built in part with grant and city funding.

The goal is to create a place where families can learn, play and connect with nature.

"We need to try to get them out and moving just because it's also good for their physical development. It's good for stress levels, both for children and adults, to be outside," library director Marisol Vidales said.

The library plans to hold monthly classes for kids once the outdoor space is ready. Officials hope to have it ready by June 2026.