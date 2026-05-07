South Texas College waiving student parking fines for food pantry donations
A South Texas College program is letting students erase their parking tickets by donating food and self-care items to the college’s food pantry.
The Parking Citation Forgiveness Program launched in February 2026, and it's already collected more than 1,000 items. Students can clear a parking ticket by donating seven items per ticket.
So far, 90 students have waived about $9,000 in parking tickets through the program.
"The participation has been great. We've seen how many students use the items we turn in, and it is a great way for students to support one another," STC Director of Parking & Security of Transportation Services Cindy Zavala said. "We never really know what people are going through."
All donations will benefit 360 students in the college's food pantry program.
More News
News Video
-
'She left me her four treasures:' Edinburg father of four reacts after...
-
Alton rolls out new signs to protect children with autism from speeding...
-
TEA records show Monte Also ISD falsified grades to inflate graduation rates
-
Man killed in Edinburg officer-involved shooting identified
-
Brownsville and McAllen school districts under investigation over display of Ten Commandments
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South's Allison Miller commits to Friends University women's basketball
-
Los Fresnos athletes sign with Mary Hardin-Baylor, Texas A&M-Kingsville and UTSA
-
McAllen High's Yaneli Rocha overcomes injury to shine on the track
-
Nikki Rowe's Krissy Tanguma signs with Jarvis Christian soccer
-
Nikki Rowe's Jose Rene Martinez signs with Our Lady of the Lake...