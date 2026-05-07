South Texas College waiving student parking fines for food pantry donations

A South Texas College program is letting students erase their parking tickets by donating food and self-care items to the college’s food pantry.

The Parking Citation Forgiveness Program launched in February 2026, and it's already collected more than 1,000 items. Students can clear a parking ticket by donating seven items per ticket.

So far, 90 students have waived about $9,000 in parking tickets through the program.

"The participation has been great. We've seen how many students use the items we turn in, and it is a great way for students to support one another," STC Director of Parking & Security of Transportation Services Cindy Zavala said. "We never really know what people are going through."

All donations will benefit 360 students in the college's food pantry program.