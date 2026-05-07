Alamo and Hidalgo County team up to fix 1.5-mile stretch of Moore Road

The city of Alamo is about to spend $220,000 to reconstruct a stretch of road that hasn't been fixed in 30 years.

The project targets Moore Road, a mile-and-a-half-long stretch that the city will fix in partnership with Hidalgo County Precinct One. Work starts next week and should wrap up in about a month.

Mayor J.R. Garza said the city has taken stock of roads that need attention in the area.

"As a commission here at the city of Alamo we've done an inventory of roads that need to be fixed," Garza said. "There's a lot of nice neighborhoods in that area. There's a lot of traffic in that area. We have schools in that area."

The project includes a full road reconstruction and drainage work.