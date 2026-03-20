RGV boys and girls high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores
RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Thursday, March 20th
BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Edinburg North 0 (9), Harlingen 0 (8)
Brownsville Porter 0, Sharyland Pioneer 1
Brownsville Lopez 4, Sharyland 2
Nikki Rowe 3, Harlingen South 2
Economedes 2, Los Fresnos 1
Brownsville Veterans 1, La Joya 0
Palmview 3, CC Veterans Memorial 1
Juarez-Lincoln 5, CC Ray 0
IDEA Academy 3, La Feria 1
GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Harlingen 10, La Joya 0
Los Fresnos 3, Economedes 2
Nikki Rowe 6, Edcouch-Elsa 1
Brownsville Veterans 4, Edinburg North 1
Flour Bluff 7, Palmview 0
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