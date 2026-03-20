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RGV boys and girls high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores

RGV boys and girls high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores
2 hours 29 minutes 12 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 11:57 PM March 19, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS

Thursday, March 20th

BOYS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Edinburg North 0 (9), Harlingen 0 (8)

Brownsville Porter 0, Sharyland Pioneer 1

Brownsville Lopez 4, Sharyland 2

Nikki Rowe 3, Harlingen South 2

Economedes 2, Los Fresnos 1

Brownsville Veterans 1, La Joya 0

Palmview 3, CC Veterans Memorial 1

Juarez-Lincoln 5, CC Ray 0

IDEA Academy 3, La Feria 1

GIRLS BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Harlingen 10, La Joya 0

Los Fresnos 3, Economedes 2

Nikki Rowe 6, Edcouch-Elsa 1

Brownsville Veterans 4, Edinburg North 1

Flour Bluff 7, Palmview 0

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