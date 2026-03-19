Thursday, March 19, 2026: Sunny and mild with highs in the 80s
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More News
News Video
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Edinburg family calls for release of 74-year-old mother from ICE custody
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Crews to upgrade downtown Raymondville sidewalks starting Monday
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Suspects still on the run after breaking into Alamo tire shop, owner...
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Cameron County inmate found dead in apparent suicide was not on suicide...
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TxDOT addresses traffic concerns over FM 510 road improvement project
Sports Video
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Donna softball puts up 10 runs in key district win over Mercedes
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Playmaker: Juliana Garcia leads Harlingen Lady Cards into the playoffs after perfect...
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PSJA baseball shines in shutout 12-0 win over Rio Hondo
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PSJA softball secures another 10-0 run rule win
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David Guajardo homers in PSJA North win over McAllen Memorial