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Thursday, March 19, 2026: Sunny and mild with highs in the 80s

Thursday, March 19, 2026: Sunny and mild with highs in the 80s
4 hours 37 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 11:18 AM March 19, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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