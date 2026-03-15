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Sunday, March 15, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s

Sunday, March 15, 2026: Breezy and hot, temps in the 90s
7 hours 48 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 10:39 AM March 15, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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