Monday, March 16, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s
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More News
News Video
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Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in rural Donna
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TXDOT reminds Valley drivers can get cited for dropping belongings on expressway
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2 firefighters injured, home a total loss following fire in Mission
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Valley delivery drivers impacted by rising gas prices
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3 suspects arrested in connection with multiple thefts in Brownsville
Sports Video
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Nic Valdez homers as Sharyland baseball defeats PSJA Southwest
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Harlingen boys soccer defeats San Benito in penalty kicks
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PSJA softball gets statement victory with dominant 10-0 win over Weslaco
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Harlingen Lady Cards soccer completes perfect regular season with 8-0 win
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Brownsville ISD host leadership event for girls athletes