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Monday, March 16, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s

Monday, March 16, 2026: Windy and cooler, temps in the 60s
3 hours 27 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, March 16 2026 Mar 16, 2026 March 16, 2026 7:19 AM March 16, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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