DHR Health in Edinburg urges ATV/UTV safety as Spring Break continues

KRGV file photo.

As Spring Break continues, DHR Health's Level 1 Trauma Center is encouraging Rio Grande Valley residents to practice safety when it comes to using ATVs and UTVs.

According to a news release, accidents and fatalities have increased in the region over the last few years.

"DHR Health did a study and there has been a 183 percent increase in ATV/UTV accidents since 2018,” DHR Health Level 1 Trauma Center Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Skubic said. "We need to inform our community about the importance of ATV safety as it is not only our duty to treat and heal wounds but to also do what we can to help prevent them."

DHR Health’s Level I Trauma Center is encouraging all ATV/UTV owners to follow the "Golden Rules" of safety. The rules include:

- Always wear a Department of Transportation-compliant helmet, goggles, long sleeves, long pants, over-the-ankle boots, and gloves.

- Never ride on paved roads, except to cross when safe and as permitted by law.

- Never ride under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

- Never carry a passenger on a single-rider ATV, and no more than one passenger on an ATV designed for two people.

- Ride an ATV that’s right for your age.

- Supervise riders younger than 16; ATVs are not toys.

- Ride only on designated trails and at a safe speed.

For more information on ATV/UTV safety or to learn more about DHR Health’s ATV Injury Prevention Program, contact DHR Health’s Level 1 Trauma Center Injury Prevention Division at 956-362-6285 or email at c.bravo@dhrhealth.com.