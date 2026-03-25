Brownsville Hanna's Alik Garza signs to play college football
Brownsville Hanna defensive tackle Alik Garza signed his letter of intent to join the football program at Mary Hardin-Baylor on Tuesday afternoon.
"It's a surreal moment," Garza said of his signing. "It's the dream that I've dreamed of ever since I was a little kid playing youth sports. I knew this dream was possible, but now living the dream... It's surreal."
Garza finished as two-time first team All-District selection at defensive tackle in high school, in addition to another first team All-District selection on special teams as a long snapper. He was also a three-year captain with the Golden Eagles.
Mary Hardin-Baylor finished with a 7-3 record last fall.
"UMHB is a different program. It's a smaller town, but it's a family," he said. "The first day I step on that field, I'm gonna make sure they know who Alik Garza is."
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