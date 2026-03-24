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Tuesday, March 24, 2026: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s

Tuesday, March 24, 2026: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
4 hours 53 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 7:50 AM March 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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