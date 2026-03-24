Tuesday, March 24, 2026: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan looking into renaming Cesar Chavez Road after abuse allegations emerge
-
Brownsville man charged in connection with child exploitation investigation
-
Bond set for suspect in deadly Edinburg hotel shooting
-
Cameron County adds second paving crew to fix roads faster
-
McAllen immigration attorney reports increased detentions at ICE check-ins
Sports Video
-
UTRGV's Armani Raygoza named SLC Hitter of the Week
-
Juarez-Lincoln soccer takes down Pioneer to advance to regional semifinal
-
High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
-
IDEA Pharr completes the comeback in extra time to advance to the...
-
OFFICIAL: Kahil Fennell out as the UTRGV Men's Basketball head coach, Washington...