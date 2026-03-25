Bond set for suspect in deadly Edinburg hotel shooting

Bond was set Monday for the 39-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a deadly 2024 Edinburg hotel shooting.

Hidalgo County court records show bond was set at $3 million for Hector Oliver Ramirez on a murder charge.

As previously reported, Ramirez was arrested near Monterrey over two years after fleeing to Mexico following the shooting. He was booked into the Hidalgo County jail on March 18, 2026.

Ramirez was arrested on a murder charge in connection with the shooting that killed 29-year-old Victor Gerardo Hernandez, according to the Edinburg Police Department.

The shooting happened on March 2, 2024. Responding police officers said they found Hernandez’s body in the parking lot of the Texas Inn and Suites — located at 202 N. 25th Ave.

Ramirez and a second individual — Fernando Amaya Orona — were identified as suspects in the shooting. Police said Orona died while he was in Durango, Mexico, in 2024.

A motive for the shooting has not been revealed.

Court records show Ramirez’s next hearing is set for April 15, 2026.