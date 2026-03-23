McAllen immigration attorney reports increased detentions at ICE check-ins

A McAllen immigration attorney says his clients are being detained at ICE check-ins.

"These are people who are complying with the rules that ICE laid out for them and they are being detained," Carlos Garcia said.

Garcia said it's been happening more often over the last two months, and that many of his clients being detained are not a threat to the community.

"ICE is then taking advantage of that opportunity to detain people," Garcia said. "They are sending them to detention, and they are moving their case from an immigration court that is in a non-detained setting to an immigration court that is out of a detention center."

Garcia said he recommends people show up to their check-in to avoid further immigration issues in the future.