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Saturday, March 21, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s

Saturday, March 21, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
7 hours 9 minutes 16 seconds ago Saturday, March 21 2026 Mar 21, 2026 March 21, 2026 11:42 AM March 21, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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