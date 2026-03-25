Flooding response takes center stage at South Texas all-hazards conference

Thousands of first responders are getting trained on disaster preparedness at the South Texas All-Hazards Conference.

This year, first responders are focusing on how to better respond to flooding. About 3,000 first responders are attending the conference in McAllen.

First responders are hearing from experts and have an opportunity to go through training classes. Those classes focus on active shooter prevention, human trafficking awareness, and using AI to improve emergency management.

"We really upped the educational format this year. We got in a lot of specialized classes, and it's worked out really well," Hidalgo County Emergency Management Coordinator Ricardo Saldaña said. "We got a good response."

There is also a class that focuses on the New World Screwworm. It's a pest in Mexico that has the ability to wipe out the cattle industry.

First responders are also learning from each other about how to improve their emergency strategies. The conference wraps up on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

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