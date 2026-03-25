Trosper Boulevard work part of Alton's capital improvement plan

Construction is underway in Alton on a drainage project city leaders say has been needed for years.

The project started Monday on Trosper Boulevard as crews connect drains to a ditch to prevent flooding in the area.

Abel Rangel lives near the construction site. He said flooding is common in the area.

Rangel said he's learned to avoid certain roads when it rains. He said it doesn't take much rain to create floodwaters.

"Water gets really high and they have to bring pumps from the county to take out the water," Rangel said.

Rangel said he remembers cars getting trapped on the road during the March 2025 floods.

The drainage project along Trosper Boulevard comes with a $200,000 price tag. It's part of the city's capital improvement plan, which prioritizes projects over the next five to 10 years aimed at fixing drainage, sewers, and roads.

"It just gives us a planning tool so that we can look for that funding and keep those projects in the loop," Alton City Manager Jeff Underwood said.

The plan includes 30 projects focused on drainage, street repairs, and other needs across the city.

"It can change as the needs change," Underwood said.

For homeowners like Rangel, this project isn't about a plan. It's about peace of mind the next time it rains.

"Hopefully now things will be better," Rangel said.

On Wednesday, March 25, 2026, city leaders said the project is expected to wrap up in 60 days.