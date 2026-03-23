Pump Patrol: Monday, March 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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Cameron County adds second paving crew to fix roads faster
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McAllen immigration attorney reports increased detentions at ICE check-ins
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‘A trainwreck waiting to happen:’ McAllen immigration attorney reacts to deployment of...
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Paws Fur Help secures $61,000 for spay and neutering program
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Edinburg CISD superintendent announces retirement
Sports Video
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High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
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IDEA Pharr completes the comeback in extra time to advance to the...
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OFFICIAL: Kahil Fennell out as the UTRGV Men's Basketball head coach, Washington...
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UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell reportedly leaving for Western Michigan job
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RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores