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RGV high school soccer area round playoff scores and highlights

RGV high school soccer area round playoff scores and highlights
4 hours 7 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 11:36 PM March 24, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS

BOYS AREA ROUND

Juarez-Lincoln 4, Sharyland Pioneer 1

Palmview 3, Brownsville Rivera 1

Valley View 2, Progreso 1

Brownsville Veterans 2, Del Rio 1

Edinburg North 3, Eagle Pass 2

San Benito 1, Buda Johnson 0

IDEA Pharr 3, IDEA Robindale 0

Flour Bluff 4, Nikki Rowe 2

Cibolo Steele 3, Economedes 2

Laredo Martin 2, Brownsville Lopez 1

CC London 6, Santa Maria 2

GIRLS AREA ROUND

McAllen Memorial 5, Gregory-Portland 1

McAllen High 2, Flour Bluff 1

Nikki Rowe 7, Laredo Nixon 3

Brownsville Veterans 2, NB Canyon 1

Harlingen 2, Schertz Clemens 1

CC Veterans Memorial 1, Brownsville Rivera 0

Buda Johnson 2, Los Fresnos 0

Cibolo Steele 8, Weslaco 0

Ingleside 5, Brownsville Jubilee 1

Calallen 12, Rio Hondo 0

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