RGV high school soccer area round playoff scores and highlights
RGV SOCCER PLAYOFFS
BOYS AREA ROUND
Juarez-Lincoln 4, Sharyland Pioneer 1
Palmview 3, Brownsville Rivera 1
Valley View 2, Progreso 1
Brownsville Veterans 2, Del Rio 1
Edinburg North 3, Eagle Pass 2
San Benito 1, Buda Johnson 0
IDEA Pharr 3, IDEA Robindale 0
Flour Bluff 4, Nikki Rowe 2
Cibolo Steele 3, Economedes 2
Laredo Martin 2, Brownsville Lopez 1
CC London 6, Santa Maria 2
GIRLS AREA ROUND
McAllen Memorial 5, Gregory-Portland 1
McAllen High 2, Flour Bluff 1
Nikki Rowe 7, Laredo Nixon 3
Brownsville Veterans 2, NB Canyon 1
Harlingen 2, Schertz Clemens 1
CC Veterans Memorial 1, Brownsville Rivera 0
Buda Johnson 2, Los Fresnos 0
Cibolo Steele 8, Weslaco 0
Ingleside 5, Brownsville Jubilee 1
Calallen 12, Rio Hondo 0
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