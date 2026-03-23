UTRGV Women's basketball postseason run ends in the second round against Illinois State

The UTRGV women's basketball team season comes to an end as they fall to Illinois State in the second round of the WNIT 81-52.

The game started with a back and forth battle but the Redbirds took over in the second quarter outscoring the Vaqueros 27-6.

Senior Charlotte O'Keefe ended her career with her 17th double-double of the season scoring 15 points with 14 rebounds. Junior Guard Jalayah Ingram led the team 16 points.

Illinois State had five players score in the double digits shooting 52% from the field.

UTRGV end the season with a 21-14 overall record, setting program records in wins, conference wins and road wins. Also secured their first road postseason win and second postseason win in program history.