Charges upgraded against man accused in Harlingen crash that killed tow truck driver

Cristobal Stephan Garzez (Mugshot courtesy of Cameron County jail records)

The charges against the man accused in a crash that killed a tow truck driver in Harlingen have been upgraded, according to the Cameron County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office said Cristobal Stephan Garzez is now facing an upgraded charge of intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter, and possession of a controlled substance. He was initially charged with manslaughter, collision involving death, and possession of a controlled substance.

Garzez is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charges on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

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Garzez is accused of fatally striking 46-year-old David Zapata on July 8, 2025. Garzez allegedly fled from the crash but was located near the scene and taken into custody.

He told law enforcement officers that he didn't stop when the crash happened because he was "scared," according to a criminal complaint.

A small white baggy containing 1.26 grams of a white powdery substance was found in Garzez's vehicle.

The indictment against Garzez identifies the substance as fentanyl.

Cameron County jail records show Garzez remains in custody.

READ MORE: Valley tow truck drivers call for safer roads in honor of man killed in Harlingen crash