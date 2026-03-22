Man sentenced to probation for fatally shooting teen wearing bulletproof vest in Weslaco
A man was charged with shooting and killing another teen has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 10 years probation.
According to Hidalgo County court records, Arturo Ramos III waived his right to a jury trial and entered his plea on March 9. He was 18 at the time of the shooting.
RELATED STORY: Teen in custody following fatal Weslaco shooting
Ramos was charged in the shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy in January 2024.
As previously reported, witnesses said Ramos had the victim put on a bulletproof vest so he could shoot him. Ramos shot the victim once, striking the vest and a second shot struck the victim in the chest.
Ramos was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service and must follow a list of restrictions during his probation.
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