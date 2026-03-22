Volunteers gather for cleanup effort at South Padre Island following Spring Break rush

Spring Break is coming to a close and one group of students decided to hit the beach to help clean up.

Belen Treviño woke up before 6 a.m. with one mission, clean up the South Padre Island beach. Treviño is a student at Texas A&M University who showed up alongside her sister and two other students.

"Being that it is Spring Break, I expected to find a lot of trash and debris," Treviño said. "I collected lots of bottle caps, lots of straws, I found some cans throughout the beach, so it's been great."

In total, Treviño was one of the more than 70 volunteers who spent part of their weekend picking up trash left behind on the sand.

It's part of a national service community project known as The Big Event.

Texas A&M organizers say they chose the beach this year because it fell during Spring Break, when there's a lot of items discarded by tourists.

"And we want to make sure that the people enjoy it, so we want to make sure that it is clean and show that students are not just coming out here to party and throw trash, anything like that, but they're also here to clean up to give back to the community," organizer Luis Salinas said.

Beachgoers also noticed the cleaning efforts, too.

"Trash shouldn't stay here. It should be picked up, right? Yeah, so thankful for that crew that's coming through and do that. That's really awesome," beachgoer Christian Cazares said. "Because there was some trash on the beach yesterday."

It is not just food items, like bottle caps or utensils, that pose a risk. Tiny pieces of plastic can have a big impact and put wildlife in danger.

"The ocean, the birds, the sea animals, so every time I've seen the little plastic by the shoreline, I'm thinking about how they can choke a turtle, it can be hazardous to the fish," Treviño said.

Treviño says it requires everyone to keep trash out of the ocean.

"There are trash cans nearby, almost every beach access, please utilize them," Treviño said.

Watch the video above for the full story.