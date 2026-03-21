Pump Patrol: Thursday, March 19, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol
More News
News Video
-
Free book access expands in Edcouch with new little library program
-
UTRGV School of Medicine marks milestone during Match Day 2026
-
Street bars relocated in Nuevo Progreso as city reshapes downtown area
-
Tourist Day founder reflects on 50 years of thanking Winter Texans
-
Weslaco launching free program to control stray cat population
Sports Video
-
UTRGV MBB head coach Kahil Fennell reportedly leaving for Western Michigan job
-
RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores
-
Jalayah Ingram and Chazlyn Dettor lead UTRGV past Austin Peay in first...
-
RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores
-
Donna softball puts up 10 runs in key district win over Mercedes