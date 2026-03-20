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Friday, March 20, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s

Friday, March 20, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
5 hours 10 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, March 20 2026 Mar 20, 2026 March 20, 2026 7:38 AM March 20, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV

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