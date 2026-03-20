Friday, March 20, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
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More News
News Video
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Weslaco man detained by ICE despite active DACA status
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Progreso police brace for Tourist Day crowd
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Harlingen city officials asking for input on downtown mural design
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La Joya ISD will 'review' proposal to rename Cesar Chavez Middle School
Sports Video
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Jalayah Ingram and Chazlyn Dettor lead UTRGV past Austin Peay in first...
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RGV high school soccer bi-district playoff highlights and scores
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Donna softball puts up 10 runs in key district win over Mercedes
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Playmaker: Juliana Garcia leads Harlingen Lady Cards into the playoffs after perfect...
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PSJA baseball shines in shutout 12-0 win over Rio Hondo