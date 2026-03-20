5 Valley men, undocumented migrant arrested for allegedly attempting to meet minor for sexual activities

Photo by mgnonline.com

Five Rio Grande Valley men and an undocumented migrant were arrested and charged with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, according to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney John G.E. Marck.

The news release said authorities took 46-year-old Porfirio Palacios, San Juan, 54-year-old Ricardo De La Rosa, Pharr, 21-year-old Colin Alexander McLean, of McAllen, 23-year-old Antonio Basaldua Rocha, of Edinburg, 53-year-old Henry Martinez Lopez, of Rio Grande City, and 35-year-old Honduran national Anael Jossue Rodriguez-Rodas, who illegally resided in Donna, into custody during enforcement actions during Spring Break.

McLean, Lopez and Rodriguez-Rodas are expected to make their initial court appearances on Friday.

De La Rosa and Rocha are scheduled for a court appearance on March 23.

Palacios has already appeared in court and is set for a probable cause and detention hearing on March 23.

The news release said the charges the men are facing are separate, but related and similar criminal complaints detailed an undercover chat operation from March 17 through March 19.

The men allegedly believed they were communicating with a 16-year-old female on various social media applications, according to the news release. The charges allege the conversations involved discussions about engaging in sexual activities.

According to the news release, criminal complaints said the men enticed the 'minor female' to meet up with them in order to have sex. The charges allege each man went to the arranged place at the discussed time and waited for the girl to arrive.

All six suspects face a mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The operation was conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement - Homeland Security Investigations with assistance from the Edinburg Police Department.