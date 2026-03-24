Pump Patrol: Tuesday, March 24, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol.
More News
News Video
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San Benito looking to improve city parks and trails
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Cameron County considers tax break for AI shipbuilding project at Port of...
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Made in the 956: McAllen native Diego Rodriguez performing on Broadway and...
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Driver charged after allegedly admitting to striking cyclist in Edinburg hit-and-run crash
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Edinburg CISD coach testifies in hearing accusing him of forcing students to...
Sports Video
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UTRGV's Armani Raygoza named SLC Hitter of the Week
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Juarez-Lincoln soccer takes down Pioneer to advance to regional semifinal
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High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
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IDEA Pharr completes the comeback in extra time to advance to the...
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OFFICIAL: Kahil Fennell out as the UTRGV Men's Basketball head coach, Washington...