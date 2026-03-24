Juarez-Lincoln soccer takes down Pioneer to advance to regional semifinal
Highlights from the Juarez-Lincoln Huskies boys soccer team's wins over Pioneer in the high school soccer playoffs.
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Juarez-Lincoln soccer takes down Pioneer to advance to regional semifinal
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