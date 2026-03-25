San Juan looking into renaming Cesar Chavez Road after abuse allegations emerge

San Juan leaders are looking into changing the name of Cesar Chavez Road after multiple women accused the late civil rights leader of sexual assault.

The San Juan city manager says they're working with the city attorney to figure out the legal steps before bringing a possible name change to the city commission.

San Juan controls the 12-mile stretch of Cesar Chavez Road from Owassa Road to Military Highway.

Some residents want the name changed right away. Others are pushing back against the idea.

"My message is change it. It's being done immediately across the nation; there is no reason why we cannot do it immediately here," San Juan resident and Mexican American studies professor Stephanie Alvarez said. "I think that is a conversation that we really need to have as a community."

Chavez is accused of abusing young women and minors, including civil rights leader Dolores Huerta, who worked closely with Chavez.

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"I am stunned this is someone that we looked up to for most people, especially Latinos," Alvarez said. "I don't think that there is a place today, and there never should have been, for us to idolize anybody, regardless of what their accomplishments are, who was a sexual abuser.”

For that reason, Alvarez says she wants San Juan city leaders to change the road's name.

San Juan City Manager Ruben Guajardo says the city is working with their attorney to iron out any legalities of a possible name change before bringing it to city council for consideration.

"There are some concerns out there by the community, so we want to do our due diligence," Guajardo said.

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Guajardo said they're also gathering historical information about the road, which at one point was named Morningside Road.

"I am not sure at this point how many years ago it was renamed from its original name," Guajardo said. "We do understand the severity of the allegations, and we do understand any concerns that the community may have."

The San Juan City Manager says the city council will be asked to consider a possible name change during their first city council meeting in April 2026.

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