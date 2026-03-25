Young Center needs child advocates for immigration court hearings in the Valley

A nonprofit organization is calling for volunteers to support children in immigration detention.

The Chicago, Illinois-based Young Center for Immigrant Children's Rights needs child advocates to meet with detained children and accompany them to immigration court hearings.

The organization is asking for volunteers for their Harlingen location.

Jan Demro spent 40 years teaching children in Harlingen. Now retired, she has volunteered as a child advocate for the past two years.

"I just really wanted to be able to be a part of the kids' life in a meaningful way for them," Demro said.

Child advocates are assigned to children held in federal immigration custody. They meet with them at detention centers and sit with them during court hearings.

"I think it makes them feel like someone is hearing them, somebody is listening, and somebody cares," Demro said.

Sarie Aguirre, a volunteer coordinator for the Young Center, said volunteers are needed because children are staying in federal custody longer.

Children are now held for up to four months. The center has received 400 referrals of children in detention centers between Corpus Christi and the Valley.

"Volunteers are on cases for much longer times, so we're not able to put them on a new case until they close the case," Aguirre said.

Aguirre said going through the court system can be challenging for children in custody.

“When people hear immigration, I think sometimes it's something that's happening out there, but it is happening right in our backyard," Demro said.

Demro said having an adult present can make a difference for children in detention.

"It would be nice if every kid in detention could have someone coming to see them," Demro said.

An information session for those interested in becoming child advocates will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Click here for more details.

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