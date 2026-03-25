UTRGV football returns to spring practice following spring break

UTRGV Vaqueros football is back on the field following spring break, resuming preparations for its second-ever spring game set for April 11. The team took two weeks off in total, having last practiced on March 10.

With just five practices remaining after Tuesday’s session, the Vaqueros are entering the final stretch of spring camp focused on building momentum ahead of what will mark the program’s second official season.

“It was a good break. We got six in, got a full scrimmage in before the break,” Vaqueros head coach Travis Bush said. “We came back, lifted, and kind of ran spring break out of them yesterday. Being back on the field has been really good.”

Bush emphasized that the team used today to reset expectations and refocus on their goals for the remainder of spring camp.

“We had a good, long team meeting about expectations and finishing up this second quarter of the year with spring ball and where we want to be on April 11,” Coach Bush said. “The guys came out on a mission today, and they’ve been working well.”