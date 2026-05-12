KRGVCares Closet: 13-month-old patient finds motivation to recover through play

A Rio Grande Valley family says toys have made a real difference in their 13-month-old son's recovery.

Three weeks ago, Elijah Reyes was rushed to Driscoll Children's Hospital after his parents suspected he ate something he wasn't supposed to.

"We were actually at Valley Baptist and he started having some seizures while he was there and they had to sedate him and they wanted to bring him here to Driscoll for the specialized care," Elijah’s father, Samuel Reyes, said.

Elijah was intubated for a short time and couldn't move.

“The moment that he could, they started bringing him little rattles and other toys that could move and make noise," Reyes recalled.

From that point, toys became motivation, encouraging the boy to reach, stretch and move again.

"You wonder, can he move his arms? Can he move his legs? Is he going to be able to have the same quality of life?" Reyes said. "When you start giving him toys and he starts to interact with them the way he used to, it's a relief."

Driscoll Children’s Hospital Certified Child Life Specialist Edith Castillo said toys give children something familiar during a difficult time.

Castillo said toys also play a role in helping children heal physically.

"A lot of our toys here, the child life department that we get, we make sure we share them with our rehab team so that they can use them in therapeutic manners so that they're able to hopefully get that kid motivated to move more, to get out of bed, to maybe use their fingers more if they're having issues with fine motor skills," Castillo said.

The boy's father said even the smallest signs of progress matter.

"At the end of the day he's alive, he's conscious, and that's really all I care about, but I'm happy that he's able to move his arms, close his hands, move his legs, all that stuff," Reyes said.

The KRGVCares Closet campaign raises money to buy toys, arts and crafts, stuffed animals, and more for hospitalized children.

KRGV is spreading awareness of the importance of extended stays by children at our local children’s hospitals: South Texas Health System Children's Hospital and Driscoll Children's Hospital.

During all newscasts and Take 5, we will ask our viewers to donate to the KRGV Cares Closet campaign. All monetary donations collected will be used to purchase toys and other items the hospital needs to fill the closet.

Click here to donate.

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