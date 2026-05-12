PSJA Lady Bears softball team eyes state semifinal berth

PSJA softball is headed to the regional final after another dominant performance in the playoffs, improving to a perfect 5-0 this postseason.

The Lady Bears had a dominant season with only one loss all year during non-district play. The Lady Bears are riding a 17-game winning streak into Thursday, outscoring their opponents by an average of nine runs per game over that span.

Now, the team faces one of its toughest tests yet as it prepares to take on Dripping Springs in the regional final. The Lady Tigers are also undefeated in postseason play and enter the matchup coming off a state semifinal appearance last season. The talented roster includes University of Texas Lorelei Gamble commit with 22 home runs this year.

Despite the challenge ahead, the Lady Bears remain confident in their ability to compete on one of the biggest stages of the season.

“They’re gonna be a tough opponent,” said Head Coach Alyssa Garza. “They have a great team, they have some great players... They’re definitely going to be a tough opponent, but nothing that I don’t think these girls can get past.”

The Lady Bears continue embracing the underdog mentality as they enter the Elite 8.

“I think one important thing that we’ve all recognized is that no one really believes in us,” PSJA junior pitcher Emma Escamilla said. “No one believes that we should be in the Elite 8, but we believe in ourselves. I think we’ve proved that we do belong here and we do deserve to be in the position that we’re at, so if we just keep proving it, I think we’re going to be good.”

The Lady Bears will start their series against Dripping Springs on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. in Corpus Christi at Calallen High School.