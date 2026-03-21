Salineño preserve braces for border wall construction

Miles of border wall construction are going up in Starr County, and soon the barrier will reach a nature preserve in Salineño.

Bob Bowman and his wife, Cate, drive from Maine to volunteer at the Salineño Nature Preserve for six months each year.

"So we drive 3,000 miles to come here and work for free for six months," Bowman said.

The preserve sits on 2.5 acres in Starr County. Bowman said more than 2,000 people visited the park between November 2025 and March 2026.

"It’s almost like making a pilgrimage to this—it’s like a holy site for birders," Bowman said.

A border wall is slated to be built right next to the nature preserve. While Channel 5 News saw no visible construction in the immediate area, U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that work is underway and will be completed next year.

CBP also stated that floating water buoys are set to be placed in the river nearby. The barriers are still being designed, and there is currently no start date for their installation.

According to the CBP website, President Donald Trump signed two executive orders prioritizing border wall construction to reach "operational control" of the border.

"They're bringing in a massive amount of gravel, and bulldozers are going all the time," Bowman said. "If they're doing that right here, it’s hard to imagine how we can stay open."

Bowman believes the landscape will look much different by the next birding season. Still, he isn't deterred.

"Yes—our plan is to come back next year," Bowman said.

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