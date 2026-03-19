Playmaker: Juliana Garcia leads Harlingen Lady Cards into the playoffs after perfect regular season

Juliana Garcia's love for soccer began at the age of three with a simple family stroll at the local mall.

"I saw soccer house, the one that is here in the Valley at Vista Mall," Garcia recounted. "I just told them I want to play that and that's how I started… No one in my family plays soccer, so I kind of started by myself."

Little did Garcia know that once entering high school, she would carry the mantle of go-to scorer for the Harlingen girls varsity soccer team.

"We knew she had the skill she had the soccer IQ," Harlingen girls soccer head coach Jose Galvan said. "She's had a lot of goals for us, she's a big part of our scoring sheet."

"I have a goal book and one of my goals in that book was to score 100 goals and I did that this year so that is a check off there and that's what keeps me motivated," Garcia added.

Her offensive prowess helped the Lady Cardinals to an undefeated regular season. A perfect 19-0 mark including non-district play.

As a result, the Lady Cards are district champions for a sixth straight year and Garcia secured an athletic scholarship to play Division II soccer at Angelo State.

"As soon as I found out that you can play college soccer, every year I put in that book (that) I need an offer to play college soccer," Garcia said. "This is my dream. I need to do this. It's always been in the books for me to play college soccer and it's such a blessing."

Next up on Garcia's checklist is going deep in the playoffs and continuing to mentor her younger teammates so they too can experience success on and off the pitch.

"I just hope this program continues to grow and hopefully the girls all do good," Garcia said.

"Hopefully a lot of my freshmen and sophomores are able to learn from Juliana," Coach Galvan said. "I can tell you right now she is a great role model in every type of sense."

CHANNEL 5 SPORTS is highlighting high school senior athletes on our Playmaker of the Week segment every Wednesday on CHANNEL 5 NEWS at 10.