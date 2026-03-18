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PSJA baseball shines in shutout 12-0 win over Rio Hondo

PSJA baseball shines in shutout 12-0 win over Rio Hondo
1 hour 17 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 10:10 PM March 18, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from PSJA baseball's 12-0 win over Rio Hondo.

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