Pump Patrol: Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol
More News
News Video
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Brownsville unveils 10-year parks master plan with splash pads, trails
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Edinburg family calls for release of 74-year-old mother from ICE custody
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Valley farmworkers say labor movement continues despite Cesar Chavez allegations
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Texas game warden hospitalized following crash at Queen Isabella Causeway
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Progreso police launching autism safety registry to improve emergency response
Sports Video
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Donna softball puts up 10 runs in key district win over Mercedes
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Playmaker: Juliana Garcia leads Harlingen Lady Cards into the playoffs after perfect...
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PSJA baseball shines in shutout 12-0 win over Rio Hondo
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PSJA softball secures another 10-0 run rule win
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David Guajardo homers in PSJA North win over McAllen Memorial