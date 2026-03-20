Jalayah Ingram and Chazlyn Dettor lead UTRGV past Austin Peay in first round of WNIT

The UTRGV women's basketball team took down Austin Peay on Thursday night in the Women's National Invitation Tournament.

The victory marks the first postseason road victory and first win in the WNIT for the Vaqueros.

The Vaqueros impressed with a wire-to-wire victory against the Governors, having never trailed for a single second of game time. After holding a four-point at the end for the first quarter, the team really pulled away with an 11-0 run to start the second period which ballooned the lead to 15.

UTRGV was led by Jalayah Ingram. The All-Conference guard scored a game-high 20 points and also dominated on the defensive side, finishing with three steals and two blocks.

UTRGV freshman Chazlyn Dettor also shined with 16 points on 75% shooting from the field in the game. The freshman star also finished with four rebounds and five assists.

"It starts with our mentality off the court," Dettor said after the game. "At this point it's win or go home... We shared the ball great, everybody was getting touches on the ball and I think that really opened up the floor for us tonight."

UTRGV will play Illinois State on Sunday in the next round of the WNIT.