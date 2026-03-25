Federal raid at McAllen indoor golf club linked to HSI and IRS investigation

Federal officers raided an indoor golf club and sports bar in McAllen, according to Homeland Security Investigations.

HSI agents, as well as troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, were at Killers Golf on 400 W. Nolana Ave. Wednesday afternoon, conducting an enforcement operation.

“This is part of an ongoing investigation with HSI, Texas DPS, and IRS,” an HSI spokesperson said. “This enforcement action is not associated with worksite enforcement but linked to other ongoing illegal activities identified during the course of an ongoing investigation.”

Channel 5 News attempted to go into the business to speak with a manager, but an HSI agent answered the door and said Killers Golf is closed.

Additional details were not provided.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.