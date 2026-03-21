La Feria is moving forward with improvements to South Parker Road

The entire stretch of road will be repaved and expanded by two feet on each side. The city says the expansion is needed because of growth in the area.

"With the new subdivisions coming up, we have a lot of new people. We have around 180 to 190 new homes, so we know that we need to repair those roads," La Feria Public Works Director Alfonso Rodriguez said.

Five LED lights will also be added. The price tag for the federally funded project is $750,000.

Construction is expected to start in October and should take a little over a year to complete.