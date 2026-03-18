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Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Warmer and sunny day with highs in the 80s

Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Warmer and sunny day with highs in the 80s
6 hours 14 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 11:07 AM March 18, 2026 in Weather
Source: KRGV

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