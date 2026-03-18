Wednesday, March 18, 2026: Warmer and sunny day with highs in the 80s
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More News
News Video
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Bayou Brewfest coming to Edinburg
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'My silence ends here:' Dolores Huerta responds to Cesar Chavez sex abuse...
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Time running out to comment on proposed Cameron County SpaceX land swap
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La Feria getting safer streets with new sidewalk project
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Hidalgo County trash fires damage nine structures, injure one person
Sports Video
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PSJA softball secures another 10-0 run rule win
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David Guajardo homers in PSJA North win over McAllen Memorial
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Brownsville Veterans bats light up the scoreboard in 12-1 win over Weslaco
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Pioneer baseball walks it off in the Snakeskin Classic
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Lady Panthers take down Alexander Bulldogs 11-1