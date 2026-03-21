San Benito streets set for repaving as city targets neglected areas

San Benito broke ground Thursday on a street improvement project aimed at fixing roads in lower-income neighborhoods.

The city is using grant funds and $600,000 from its general budget to repave more than a dozen streets. San Benito Assistant City Manager Diana Garza said the funding allows the city to reach more streets than originally planned.

"We have our list, and we're working through it. Being able to utilize CDBG funds to do these types of streets helps us to use the money that was already allocated for streets to do even more streets," Garza said.

The project starts with three streets, including one where Gloria Hernandez's family has lived for more than 100 years. She said the road has never been fully repaired.

"They always patch it up," Hernandez said.

Hernandez said she hopes the work lasts this time.

"I hope they repave the road all the way, not just one piece and then they say they fixed the street," Hernandez said.

After the first three streets are finished, two more will be paved using federal funding. The city's goal is to repave more than 17 streets this year.

"So what our goal is for 2026 is to surpass the amount of streets paved in 2025," Garza said.

City leaders said the current project should take about a month to complete.

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