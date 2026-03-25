Vouchers now available for spay and neuter services in Starr County

A free spay and neuter voucher program in Starr County hopes to address animal overpopulation across the area.

Gloria Gonzalez runs Pawradise Rescue Sanctuary in La Grulla and currently cares for nearly 100 dogs. She can't accept more animals until the dogs in her shelter are adopted or fostered.

"You cannot even go to your neighborhood dollar store without seeing dogs on the street," Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez pays up to $150 to get her dogs fixed at veterinary clinics in Camargo or Miguel Aleman, Mexico. Those are the closest spay and neuter clinics to Starr County.

The nearest clinic on the U.S. side is in McAllen.

Rose Benavides is president of the Starr County Industrial Foundation. She worked with all four Starr County commissioners to offer the vouchers at no cost to residents.

"The voucher program we were able to negotiate was with RGV Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic on Hackberry in McAllen," Benavides said.

Gonzalez hopes the program will prevent future animal abuse cases in Starr County. She says her goal is to bring a low-cost spay and neuter clinic to the county.

The vouchers are available at the Starr County Judge's Office and through the county precinct offices.

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