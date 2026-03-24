Brownsville Public Utilities Board to launch new online customer portal

KRGV file photo.

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board will launch a new online customer portal on Wednesday.

According to a news release, this is part of ongoing efforts to improve internal systems and enhance customer service.

The portal is scheduled to go live at 8 a.m. on March 25.

Once it launches, all customers will be prompted to create an account to make payments, review bills and track their energy usage, according to the news release.

The portal was designed to be efficient, modern and user-centric, providing expanded service capabilities and improved visibility into accounts for a faster, smoother online experience.

The news release said the transition to the new system began on Tuesday, March 24 during which they paused certain payment methods at the lobby, over the phone, and online; payments scheduled through autopay were not affected.

Regular payments will resume on Wednesday through the new portal, which can be accessed through the BPUB website by clicking on "My Account."

BPUB plans to continue to enhance the portal over time by expanding its functionality, including a mobile app and integration with Advanced Metering Infrastructure, according to the news release. This will allow customers to access more detailed, near real-time consumption data.

For more information, visit the BPUB website.