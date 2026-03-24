Trial date set for man accused in Harlingen crash that killed tow truck driver
A trial date has been set for the man accused in a crash that killed a Harlingen tow truck driver in July 2025.
Cristobal Stephan Garzez, who pleaded not guilty, has a trial date scheduled for April 27.
As previously reported, Garzez's charges were upgraded to intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter, and possession of a controlled substance.
RELATED STORY: Charges upgraded against man accused in Harlingen crash that killed tow truck driver
He was arraigned on Tuesday, March 24. According to the Cameron County inmate list, his bond was set at $510,000.
Garzez is accused of fatally striking 46-year-old David Zapata on July 8, 2025. Garzez allegedly fled from the crash but was located near the scene and taken into custody.
Cameron County jail records show Garzez remains in custody.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan looking into renaming Cesar Chavez Road after abuse allegations emerge
-
Brownsville man charged in connection with child exploitation investigation
-
Bond set for suspect in deadly Edinburg hotel shooting
-
Cameron County adds second paving crew to fix roads faster
-
McAllen immigration attorney reports increased detentions at ICE check-ins
Sports Video
-
UTRGV's Armani Raygoza named SLC Hitter of the Week
-
Juarez-Lincoln soccer takes down Pioneer to advance to regional semifinal
-
High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
-
IDEA Pharr completes the comeback in extra time to advance to the...
-
OFFICIAL: Kahil Fennell out as the UTRGV Men's Basketball head coach, Washington...