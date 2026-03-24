Trial date set for man accused in Harlingen crash that killed tow truck driver

Cristobal Stephan Garzez (Mugshot courtesy of Cameron County inmate list)

A trial date has been set for the man accused in a crash that killed a Harlingen tow truck driver in July 2025.

Cristobal Stephan Garzez, who pleaded not guilty, has a trial date scheduled for April 27.

As previously reported, Garzez's charges were upgraded to intoxication manslaughter, manslaughter, and possession of a controlled substance.

RELATED STORY: Charges upgraded against man accused in Harlingen crash that killed tow truck driver

He was arraigned on Tuesday, March 24. According to the Cameron County inmate list, his bond was set at $510,000.

Garzez is accused of fatally striking 46-year-old David Zapata on July 8, 2025. Garzez allegedly fled from the crash but was located near the scene and taken into custody.

Cameron County jail records show Garzez remains in custody.