71-year-old allegedly admits to being driver in deadly Edinburg hit-and-run involving bicyclist

Alfredo Yanez (Mugshot courtesy of the city of Edinburg)

The Edinburg Police Department has arrested the alleged driver in a deadly hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.

According to a news release, police received information on Monday, March 23 at around 7 p.m. regarding a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle.

Investigators located the vehicle and confirmed it was the same one involved in the incident. The investigation led authorities to an address in Roma, according to the news release.

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Officers made contact with 71-year-old Alfredo Yanez who allegedly admitted to being the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Yanez is scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday and is facing a charge of collision involving personal injury or death.

The incident occurred on March 20 in the 700 block of East Chapin Road.

Eric Lee Flores was riding a bicycle when he was struck by a dark-colored 1990s Chevrolet Silverado. He was taken to DHR Health where he remains on life-support.

The investigation is ongoing.