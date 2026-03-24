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Two-vehicle crash involving semi-truck causes road closure on U.S. 281 in Edinburg

Two-vehicle crash involving semi-truck causes road closure on U.S. 281 in Edinburg
3 hours 41 minutes 45 seconds ago Tuesday, March 24 2026 Mar 24, 2026 March 24, 2026 9:01 AM March 24, 2026 in News - Local
Source: KRGV
Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation.

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck has caused lane closures on U.S. Highway 281 in Edinburg.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes from El Cibolo Road to FM 2812 are closed and traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

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