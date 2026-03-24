Two-vehicle crash involving semi-truck causes road closure on U.S. 281 in Edinburg

Photo courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation.

A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck has caused lane closures on U.S. Highway 281 in Edinburg.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes from El Cibolo Road to FM 2812 are closed and traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.