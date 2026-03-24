Two-vehicle crash involving semi-truck causes road closure on U.S. 281 in Edinburg
A two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck has caused lane closures on U.S. Highway 281 in Edinburg.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes from El Cibolo Road to FM 2812 are closed and traffic is being diverted to the frontage road.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
More News
News Video
-
San Juan looking into renaming Cesar Chavez Road after abuse allegations emerge
-
Brownsville man charged in connection with child exploitation investigation
-
Bond set for suspect in deadly Edinburg hotel shooting
-
Cameron County adds second paving crew to fix roads faster
-
McAllen immigration attorney reports increased detentions at ICE check-ins
Sports Video
-
UTRGV's Armani Raygoza named SLC Hitter of the Week
-
Juarez-Lincoln soccer takes down Pioneer to advance to regional semifinal
-
High school soccer Boys & Girls Area round schedule
-
IDEA Pharr completes the comeback in extra time to advance to the...
-
OFFICIAL: Kahil Fennell out as the UTRGV Men's Basketball head coach, Washington...