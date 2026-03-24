Edinburg police investigate near-drowning incident involving 2-year-old
The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a near-drowning incident involving a 2-year-old.
According to a city of Edinburg spokesperson, police officers responded to the call on Tuesday at around 12 p.m.
The child was found unresponsive after being pulled out of a swimming pool and immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to the spokesperson.
The investigation remains ongoing.
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