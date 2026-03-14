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Nic Valdez homers as Sharyland baseball defeats PSJA Southwest

Nic Valdez homers as Sharyland baseball defeats PSJA Southwest
3 hours 32 minutes 44 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 11:18 PM March 13, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from Sharyland baseball's 10-0 win over PSJA Southwest.

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