Pump Patrol: Friday, March 13, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com.
Make sure to include your name, location, and a photo or video of your Pump Patrol
More News
News Video
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Brownsville ISD monitoring how fuel prices are affecting their transportation budget
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Pharr International Bridge getting $3 million in upgrades
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'We lost everything:' New start gone for McAllen family after fire destroys...
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Driver charged in deadly Alamo hit-and-run crash
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Consumer Reports: Testing infant formula for contaminants