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Harlingen boys soccer defeats San Benito in penalty kicks

Harlingen boys soccer defeats San Benito in penalty kicks
3 hours 32 minutes 56 seconds ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 March 13, 2026 11:16 PM March 13, 2026 in Sports
Source: KRGV

Highlights from the Harlingen boys soccer team's win in penalty kicks over San Benito.

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